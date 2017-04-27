Celebrity Babysitters: The Big Names Who Have Looked After North and Saint West ... and Angelina Jolie?

You can now add babysitter to Kathy Griffin’s list of jobs. The 56-year-old just babysat North and Saint West.





Kathy’s mom even helped out.





But Kathy isn’t the first celebrity to babysit. Tia and Tamera Mowry used to babysit Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the set of Full House. Kiefer Sutherland used to babysit Gwyneth Paltrow.

Michael Bolton babysat Paula Abdul and reportedly often sang her to sleep. Fashion designer Zac Posen used to babysit Lena Dunham, and she once tweeted that Zac was “the best babysitter.”

Laura Dern babysat Angelina Jolie while her dad was busy filming. Things got awkward, though, when Angelina married Laura’s longtime boyfriend Billy Bob Thornton. Bethenny Frankel used to be the personal assistant to Kathy Hilton, and often babysat her daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton.

And Cher used to babysit Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis. He even watched her get ready for bed once. To hear him talk about his time being babysat by Cher, check out the video below — it starts around 12:20.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: