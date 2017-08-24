Celebrities who've struggled with Lyme disease

Dave Gray: So Hillary's personal emails MAY show something embarrassing or MAYBE, JUST MAYBE, WRONG, and Trumps constantly howls about needing investigations of what has already been investigated by the GOP for who knows how many times now with nothing found. Now there are even more emails found other than the previous ones that Trump lied about for a year before being caught. Any comment Mr Trump. Any comment Trump monkeys? You have howled and screamed for years now about "maybe, just maybe" there is something in Hillary's emails. Are you even the slightest bit interested in this. You want emails. Ok, here you go. Here are some emails.