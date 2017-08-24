    1 / 8

    Yolanda Hadid

    The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been outspoken about Lyme disease awareness since her diagnosis five years ago. In her new book, Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, Hadid reveals that her health struggles made her want to die. “God please just take me away in a wave,” she recalls thinking. “I can’t live like this one more day. Please carry my body away. I just want to disappear.” It was the thought of her children, she wrote, that changed her mind. (Photo: Yolanda Hadid via Instagram)

    Celebrities who've struggled with Lyme disease

    Carly Milne

    Celebrities might seem superhuman, but even the strongest star isn’t immune to the painful issues associated with Lyme disease. The disease is a tick-borne illness caused by bacteria, and though symptoms vary widely, it often causes problems such as fatigue and headaches and can lead to more serious health issues, such as meningitis, heart failure, and memory problems. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is speaking out about her struggle with Lyme disease in a new memoir, but these other recognizable names are also survivors.