Celebrities who've struggled with Lyme disease
Celebrities might seem superhuman, but even the strongest star isn’t immune to the painful issues associated with Lyme disease. The disease is a tick-borne illness caused by bacteria, and though symptoms vary widely, it often causes problems such as fatigue and headaches and can lead to more serious health issues, such as meningitis, heart failure, and memory problems. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is speaking out about her struggle with Lyme disease in a new memoir, but these other recognizable names are also survivors.
415