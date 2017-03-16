Celebrities Strike a Pose With Street Art
As the saying goes, “Art is everywhere.” These stars — including Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and more — found it while on the move, in unexpected places, and passed it along.
The “Call Me Maybe” singer looks cute with antennas, doesn’t she? Carly jumped in front of this butterfly design for a quick snap, which she captioned with lyrics to Crazy Town’s “Butterfly,” “I’m your butterfly, sugar, baby.” (Photo: Instagram)
