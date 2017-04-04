Celebrities Speaking Out on Equal Pay

In case you didn’t know, April 4 is National Equal Pay Day. Gender equality has always been a hot topic, including for celebrities. Fueling the fire is this statistic: As recently as 2015, women earned 83% of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

The issue has been in the spotlight thanks to 2017’s Day Without Women and a few actress’s high-profile battles for parity. Charlize Theron had a very public (and successful) salary negotiation for her role in the Snow White and the Huntsman sequel, while Jennifer Lawrence spoke out about discovering how much less she was making than her male co-stars. The Passengers actress spoke out again in a recent Facebook post: “Happy equal pay day. Where hopefully soon we will be celebrating women being paid the same as men for the same work. Right now on average women are paid 20% less than men and it’s even worse for black and hispanic women. Women deserve better, families deserve better. Don’t stop talking about this until people of any sex or any race are treated with fairness and equality. Show your support at leanin.org/equalpayday. #20%counts.”

Lawrence has long been an advocate for women’s equality. (Photo by Facebook/JenniferLawrence) More

UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson has used her platform to speak out on feminism and equal pay. Her campaign, HeForShe, has raised new awareness about not only wage gaps but also the urgent need for equal access to education for women and girls around the globe.

See the vid above to see more celebs who’ve taken a stand.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: