Celebrities Shine at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2017
Fashionable celebs, including Celine Dion, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and many more filled the front rows of designer presentations in the City of Lights. Hey, some like it haute!
While the singer disrobed for a new Vogue photo, she sported fashionable garb for her trip to Paris, where she was happy to strike a pose before the Giambattista Valli presentation. (Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
