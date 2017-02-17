Celebrities React to Donald Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Press Conference

On Thursday, Feb. 16, President Trump announced his new nominee for labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, during a news conference at the White House and fielded questions from reporters.

The president addressed a variety of topics, from his administration’s ties to Russia to the stock market’s performance, and revisited Hillary Clinton’s access to primary debate questions. He also touted the size of his Electoral College victory.

During the presser, the president also excoriated the media, telling them, “You have a lower approval rate than Congress. I think that’s right, I don’t know.”

Not surprisingly, the media pointed out the erratic nature of the press conference, with CNN’s Jake Tapper calling it “unhinged.”

