Celebrities Pose in Trayvon Martin Hoodies Before the Oscars to Mark the 5th Anniversary of His Death

Sunday was the biggest day of the year in Hollywood, but it wasn’t all about the glitz and glamour associated with the Academy Awards. It was also the five-year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death and it didn’t go unmentioned by Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, and some of the other big stars.

Prior to getting Oscar glam, these women — as well as director Ava DuVernay, who was a nominee last night — dressed themselves down in gray hooded sweatshirts, with the name “Trayvon” on the front, and shared the shots on social media. Of course, the hoodies were similar to what the 17-year-old high schooler was wearing when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Fla., in 2012. The photos the women shared were pretty powerful.

On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/PdxuXMktOg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017





DuVernay was a nominee for Best Documentary Feature for 13th, a look at the failing U.S. prison system and how it reflects the country’s history of racial inequality. She was red carpet ready for her big night, but perhaps the most poignant photo she had taken was one right before she left the house. That’s when she held up the the sweatshirt in front of her gown and closed her eyes in reflection.

“On my way to #Oscars,” she wrote. “Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong.” The hashtag she, and many others used was, “#OurSonTrayvon.”

Earlier in the day, she also posted this:

Today marks the fifth anniversary of #Trayvon Martin's death + fifth anniversary of the Movement for Black Lives. ✊???? pic.twitter.com/37nLGqyoY9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017





View photos Ava DuVernay at the Oscars. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Scandal star Washington wore a custom copper gown from Michael Kors Collection to the Vanity Fair party, where she hung with Hidden Figures star Janelle Monáe and chatted up Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson. However, earlier in the day she reminded followers that, “5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong!,” and shared where people could buy their own.





View photos Kerry Washington at the Vanity Fair party. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Read More