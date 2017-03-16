Celebrities Let Us in on What Oprah Smells Like

Oprah is the person everyone wants to meet, And oddly enough, after meeting her, everyone seems to talk about how she smells.

James Marsden went on Conan and said that Oprah “smelled wonderful … she smelled like diamonds.” The cast of Glee appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010. A few weeks after the episode aired, Chris Colfer joked that Oprah smelled like money.

Even fictional characters have an opinion on how Oprah smells. On the show 30 Rock, Liz Lemon, aka Tina Fey, met Oprah, and she had a comforting thing to say about how Oprah smelled: “Oprah smells like rosewater and warm laundry.”

During College Championship week on Jeopardy, a contestant opened up about having lunch with Oprah. “She literally came and had lunch with me; it was amazing … and also, she just smelled really good.”

When Oprah went on Watch What Happens: Live, a viewer asked host Andy Cohen to smell Oprah, and obviously he did. Andy said that Oprah has a “floral note, with a hint of gardenia and bountiful garden.” After which, Oprah revealed that she doesn’t wear perfume.

Nick Offerman shared the secrets of how to smell like Oprah on The Tonight Show. The actor read off the description for a body wash and shower gel listed in Oprah’s Favorite Things. “With notes of grapefruit, and bergamot … contains vitamins C, E, and skin softening shea butter, smell absolutely delicious.” He continued, “Personally, I have no idea what the hell half those words mean, but if you would like to smell like Oprah, just shut up and wear it.”

