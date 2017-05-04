Celebrities Celebrate ‘Star Wars’ Day

Being a Star Wars fan is serious business, even if you’re a celebrity — so it’s no surprise that on May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, plenty of famous faces took to social media to spread the message, “May the 4th be with you.” (See what they did there?) Leading the pack was Lin-Manuel Miranda, who shared a series of tweets in the early morning hours.

First up was a pic of the Hamilton scribe with Harrison Ford.





Next up was a shot of Miranda beside James Earl Jones, with a nod to the Lion King as well.





And finally was a shot of the star beside Riz Ahmed. “RogueTweet,” Miranda joked beside the standard “MayTheFourthBeWithYou” caption.





Riz Ahmed shared his own tribute to the iconic franchise. In the shot, The Night Of star poses with a smattering of Chewbaccas. As you do.

May the 4th be with you pic.twitter.com/FhjYje7twL — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 4, 2017





Josh Gad shared a video of himself with Daisy Ridley. “In honor of # maythe4thbewithyou here are out-takes from my # starwars videos with # daisyridley who can’t keep a straight face. Nor can I,” he wrote.

In honor of #maythe4thbewithyou here are out-takes from my #starwars videos with #daisyridley who can't keep a straight face. Nor can I. pic.twitter.com/toPm5uj5PS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 4, 2017





Mark Hamill chimed in to explain that there was more to celebrate on Star Wars Day than just Star Wars. “FUN FACT- # MayThe4thBeWithYouDay is also the day: MAGGIE THATCHER became 1st female UK/PM- AL CAPONE went to jail & WILL ARNETT was born!” he explained.

FUN FACT-#MayThe4thBeWithYouDay is also the day: MAGGIE THATCHER became 1st female UK/PM- AL CAPONE went to jail & WILL ARNETT was born! pic.twitter.com/lFqAneyKNf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 3, 2017





Amber Heard shared a shot of herself doing some pretty impressive physical training. She’s not exactly holding a light saber, but that’s definitely the idea. “May the Fourth be with you,” she declared.





Jacob Tremblay posted a sweet tribute to the franchise, and Natalie Portman, as well. “ # Padme (aka Natalie) & I would like to wish you all a very happy # StarWarsDay! # MayThe4thBeWithYou!” he wrote.





Joseph Gordon-Levitt got in on the fun too, tweeting a link to fans of a rather eccentric monologue confessing to have never seen Star Wars.





Something tells us the fun will just keep rolling in.





