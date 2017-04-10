Celebrate Mandy Moore’s Birthday With Some of Her Most Surprising Animated Roles
Mandy Moore turns 33 today! The star, who was born in New Hampshire, is the daughter of an airline pilot and a former news reporter, and was raised outside Orlando.
Everyone knows Mandy for being a pop singer, starring in A Walk to Remember, and playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. But did you know that she’s the voice behind a ton of animated characters?
Like when she voiced Mara in Tron: Uprising, Sheriff Callie in Sheriff Callie’s Wild West, and Tabitha Vixx on The Simpsons:
She also played Nita in Brother Bear 2. Don’t forget the time she voiced Rapunzel in the movie Tangled:
Tangled was such a hit that it was turned it into a TV series, which of course Mandy stars in:
Mandy also has had roles that weren’t exactly politically correct, like when she voiced Cassandra in High School USA!
Happy birthday, Mandy!
Khloé Kardashian has some NSFW book recommendations:
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: