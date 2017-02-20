Celebrate Kurt Cobain’s 50th Birthday With His Most Irreverent Quotes

Today would have been the late Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday. Nirvana’s music was known for being dark, but don’t forget that the band’s frontman had a sense of humor. Here are eight of his most irreverent quotes:

1. “You know what I hate about rock? I hate tie-dyed T-shirts. I wouldn’t wear a tie-dyed T-shirt unless it was dyed with the urine of Phil Collins and the blood of Jerry Garcia.”

2. “It’s OK to eat fish because they don’t have any feelings.” (from Nirvana’s song “Something in the Way”)

3. “I won’t eat anything green.”

4. “If you’re really a mean person, you’re going to come back as a fly and eat poop.”

5. “I started being really proud of the fact that I was gay even though I wasn’t.”

6. “I sing and play the guitar, and I’m a walking, talking bacterial infection.”

7. “I like to complain and do nothing to make things better.”

8. “There’s nothing more comfortable than a cozy flower pattern.”

Happy 50th birthday, Kurt!

Brooklyn Beckham was unaware that he had famous parents: