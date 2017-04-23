Celebrate Gigi Hadid’s 22nd Birthday by Looking Back at Her Life in Photos

Gigi Hadid went from a relative unknown outside the Hollywood circle to a supermodel featured in what seems like every ad campaign. Having grown up in a Hollywood household (her model mother Yolanda Foster stars on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) , she has lots of interesting life experience. Luckily for her fans, she also is great about documenting and sharing her life.

Let’s look back at Gigi Hadid growing up in photos. She seemed to know how to pose from the beginning, or maybe she learned it from her childhood dog.





Gigi and her younger sister, Bella, did their best blue-steel look with their mother.





A Throwback Thursday post shows young Gigi as a Guess model and then in a more recent photo, still modeling for Guess.





Being a big Lakers and Kobe fan, Gigi decided to celebrate her 11th birthday at a Lakers game with an awesome cake.





It’s nice to see a young girl who liked to wear Ralph Lauren clothes now cashing checks as a Ralph Lauren model… dreams do come true.

