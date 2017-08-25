Celebrate Blake Lively's 30th birthday by remembering the times she was funnier than hubby Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively seems like she has it all, from an adorable family life to successful careers. She’s even part of a Hollywood royal couple that makes for the ultimate #relationshipgoals.

What makes things even better for Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is that they’re both very funny. While some might think Ryan is the humorous one in their household, here are a few times Blake was the funnier one of the two.

Ryan Reynolds was recognized as one of Time’s 100 most influential people for 2017. So naturally, when Blake congratulated “the most influential person in [her] life” … it was John Legend.





Ryan’s parenting tweets are always good for a chuckle.

Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time. I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 7, 2016





But the world was treated to even more laughs when Blake threw Ryan under the bus by calling out his tweets as “completely made-up.” As Blake told Glamour in April, “He may as well work for the Enquirer. When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

Even someone as gorgeous as Blake could feel insecure if the other woman on her husband’s arm is Dame Helen Mirren. Blake shared this picture of her husband flirting with the Oscar-winning actress and wrote: “Should I be concerned that my husband’s never looked at me this way?”





While walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Blake wore a blue dress that resembled Disney princess Elsa’s from Frozen. However, despite the plethora of comparisons, Blake let everyone in on her true inspiration. It was the sea witch Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.





