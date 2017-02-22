Cate Blanchett Looks Fab Performing With Drag Queens for a Charity Event

The ever-so-talented Cate Blanchett wowed New York with a lip-sync performance to remember. She was seen on Monday night at the legendary Stonewall Inn making a cameo at a drag show.

Blanchett took the stage with full-on glam and lots of attitude. She treated the audience to a soulful lip-sync rendition of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”

I can’t believe she really did that pic.twitter.com/NuEmjguCnQ — taylor (@roonscate) February 21, 2017





At one point, the Oscar-winning actress was joined by other performers onstage. The ladies were … well, they were all fierce, and of course the audience loved them.

“Girl Power” was also a theme that night. Cate joined two other performers, who were decked out in a pink pussycat-ear beanie — a wardrobe accent emblematic of the women’s march earlier this year. They performed a political version of Adele’s hit song, “Hello,” name-checking Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.





The show was a benefit performance that supported the Newtown Action Alliance in its efforts to end gun violence.

