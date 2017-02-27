Cast of ‘Moonlight’ Stars in Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards was a major night for the cast and crew of Moonlight. Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor, writer-director Barry Jenkins and co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney won Best Adapted Screenplay, and, in that crazy moment, the film won Best Picture. The wins were historic as Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar, Moonlight is the first ever LGBT+ film to win Best Picture, and Jenkins was the first African-American writer-director ever to be nominated for Best Director.

And today, there’s more to celebrate. Several of the film’s stars — Ashton Sanders, Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, and Alex Hibbert — appear in a stirring series of black-and-white photos for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2017 underwear campaign. The photos, and their message, are beautiful.

Mahershala Ali strikes a thoughtful pose for Calvin Klein. (Photo: Willy Vanderperre/Calvin Klein) More

“The performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way,” said Calvin Klein creative director Pieter Mulier. Added chief creative officer Raf Simons: “It’s an acknowledgment of remarkable actors who are revealing something important of being a man today in what they do.”

These men are showing how to be truly comfortable in your own skin — figuratively and literally. And the whole world is responding.

More from Yahoo Celebrity: