Casey Wilson Welcomes Son Henry One Month Before Due Date: 'He's Perfectly Fine'

This little guy was not waiting for anything — especially not for his mom to glam up.

Casey Wilson and her husband David Caspe welcomed their second child, son Henry, one month before his due date. The news was announced Thursday on Wilson’s podcast Bitch Sesh.

The podcast’s co-host Danielle Schneider said, “Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson Caspe has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast. You guys this is so exciting!”

Wilson’s dad, Paul Wilson, was also on the show, sharing that “the baby is a month early but perfectly fine. You would love this, because Casey is there, and they go, ‘Okay, push three times and this baby is coming out,’ and she goes, ‘Wait, bring me my make-up bag!’ ”

Wilson, 36, and Caspe, 38, are already parents to 22-month-old son Max Red. Wilson announced her pregnancy on Bitch Sesh in March. “Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again,” she said.

“I’m so excited,” the Happy Endings alum continued. “I was feeling so sick for about a month, but now I’m … not feeling great.”

The actress told PEOPLE in June that she was convinced she was carrying a girl, but was shocked when she found out she wasn’t.

“Everybody did!” she said. “It’s amazing the confidence that friends and strangers will have when they come up to you and are like, ‘That’s a girl.’ And I believed them!”

“I was quite off, but I’m very excited,” she shared.