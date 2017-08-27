Casey Wilson shares adorable first photo of son Henry

Casey Wilson's baby boy is too cute!



The Happy Endings star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first photo of her newborn son, Henry Bear Caspe.

"Henry Bear Caspe is here!," Wilson wrote alongside a sweet snap of herself kissing her husband, David Caspe's, head, while he delivered a sweet smooch to their little one.

The actress's Bitch Sesh podcast co-host, Danielle Schneider, announced that Wilson had given birth on Thursday, and though Henry arrived a month early, Wilson's father, Paul Wilson, assured fans that everyone was "perfectly fine."

Wilson and Caspe, who are already parents to 2-year-old son Max, announced their pregnancy in March.

