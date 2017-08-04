Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix Reach Divorce Settlement

Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have reached a divorce settlement.

ET has learned that the 41-year-old actor will pay spousal support to Phoenix as part of their settlement. Affleck filed his response to Phoenix's divorce filing on Monday, requesting that the court's ability to award spousal support be terminated, according to court documents obtained by ET. Affleck also requested that he and Phoenix pay their own attorney's fees and costs.

Affleck's response was otherwise the same as Phoenix's original divorce petition. Both list the date of separation as November 2015, the length of marriage as nine years and six months, and filed for divorce on the grounds for the divorce as irreconcilable differences.

Affleck and Phoenix -- who is the sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix -- also both requested joint physical and legal custody of their two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus.

The Manchester by the Sea star's rep confirmed to ET in March that he and Phoenix had split up, stating, "Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends."

