Casey Affleck ‘Appalled’ by Unwitting President Trump Donation

Casey Affleck has been critical of President Trump’s administration. Most recently, he called its policies “un-American” at the Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25. But it turns out that his production company, the Affleck/Middleton Project, made a $5,000 donation to the campaign organization Trump for America last year.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Affleck was quoted as saying, “I am appalled that a donation may have been made in my company’s name by someone I work with. … I had no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it. The policies of the Trump administration, and the values they represent, are antithetical to everything I believe in.”

John Powers Middleton, Affleck’s producing partner and the other half of the Affleck/Middleton Project’s title, personally donated more than $200,000 to the Trump campaign last year and has made additional contributions through other organizations he’s involved with. It’s unknown whether Middleton himself authorized this specific donation, but it’s easy to imagine that this has put some strain on the producing duo’s relationship. They’re fresh off a public victory with Manchester by the Sea. The indie drama just won Affleck a Best Actor Oscar, and it was nominated for six Oscars in total.

