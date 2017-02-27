Carrie Underwood’s Son, Isaiah, Turns 2: ‘My Angel Is Getting So Big!’

Carrie Underwood is “Blown Away” by how quickly her son, Isaiah, is growing up as he marks his second birthday.

The country singer, 33, shared a new photo of her mini-me on Monday. The birthday boy is wearing a striped shirt, jeans, and sneakers as he chases after a pink balloon. His head is thrown back and his arms outstretched as he goes for it with gusto.





“Where did two years go?” wrote the mom of one. “My angel is getting so big! On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast!”

Underwood continued, “Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

The star didn’t elaborate on what she has planned for Isaiah’s big day, but we’re sure singing — whether it’s “Happy Birthday” or beyond — is involved. He’s her little singing buddy and recently dueted with her on “Jesus Loves Me.”

Underwood told Yahoo Celebrity last fall that she “definitely” hopes to give Isaiah a sibling some day. “You never know what the good Lord has in store,” she said, noting that she and her NHL hockey star husband, Mike Fisher, have difficult schedules when it comes to family planning. “But we’ll see what happens.”

The stars have aligned for the sweet pair in recent weeks as far as getting in some couple time. They enjoyed a fun day of horseback riding together, and Mike’s gushy caption is pretty adorable.





The two also lent their name to a good cause, the End It Movement, which shines a light on human trafficking.





That “little monkey” may be growing up fast, but he’s doing it with two role models (for a loving relationship and compassion for humanity) at home.





