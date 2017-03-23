Carrie Underwood’s 2-Year-Old Son Joins Her for Workout — in His Fire Truck Pajamas

Carrie Underwood’s workout partner would get us to the gym daily.

The country singer, 34, shared a video from a recent sweat session that included her adorable 2-year-old son/“Jesus Loves Me” duet partner. The fitness-focused celebrity was stretching it out on the mats, doing some yoga moves and beyond, and Isaiah was by her side recreating her poses — in his pajamas.

“My workout buddy,” she wrote. “Mama’s in @caliabycarrie,” referring to her athletic line, “and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works! #StayThePath. PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch.”

Isaiah, whose dad is NHL star Mike Fisher, kept his eyes on mom’s moves and tried his best to recreate them. Considering he’s 2, he did an excellent job.

Underwood’s “big man” celebrated his second birthday last month with a Sesame Street-themed birthday bash. In a post on his birthday, she noted, “On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast!”

Seeing him hitting the gym makes us agree. It’s all happening so fast!





