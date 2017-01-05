Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Paralyzed Dog Is Learning to Walk Again Thanks to Hydrotherapy

Carrie Underwood's paralyzed dog is learning to walk again!

The 33-year-old country star took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her pooch, Ace, receiving physical therapy in a pool, while she cheers him on.

"Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk," Underwood wrote on Wednesday. "He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side...his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go."

"He's taking his physical therapy like a champ!" continued the GRAMMY winner, before adding, "And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!"

Underwood and her husband, 36-year-old NFL star Mike Fisher, have a full house with two dogs and their nearly 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

The "Dirty Laundry" singer recently opened up to ET about having more children.

"It's all on God's timing and we just kind of realize we're not in control and just take things as they come," Underwood explained during the CMT Artists of the Year Awards in October.

