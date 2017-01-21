Carrie Underwood Gives an Update on Paralyzed Dog Ace

Carrie Underwood's precious pooch is on the road to recovery.

Last month, the "Church Bells" singer revealed one of her dogs, Ace, suffered a herniated disc and was completely paralyzed in his back end for a few days. Underwood placed him into a physical therapy program so he could gain his mobility back, and it sounds like things are finally starting to look up!

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Paralyzed Dog Is Learning to Walk Again

The blond beauty shared an adorable video of little Ace walking in water as part of hydrotherapy. "Ace update," she captioned it. "His physical therapy is really helping...he gets a little better every day!"

"I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister [Penny Jean]...he'll be back in action in no time!" she continued. "Thanks for all the concern and well wishes! "

Fans were quick to cheer Ace on in the comments section of Underwood's post, writing things like, "Way to go Ace!!! Keep up the good work," "What a trooper!" and "Amazing job! Looks like he's doing so much better."

We have a feeling it won't be too much longer before he's back in tip-top shape!

Meanwhile, his mama will most likely be relaxing with a glass of wine. ET caught up with the country star in November, where she revealed red wine is her No. 1 guilty pleasure.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Spills on Her Guilty Pleasures

"My guilty pleasures are so simple," she joked. "I mean, I love a good glass of red wine, for sure."

