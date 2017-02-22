Carrie Underwood and Son Isaiah Sing Sweet Duet of ‘Jesus Loves Me’

Step aside, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Randy Travis, and whoever else Carrie Underwood has duetted with, ’cause her new singing partner is her best yet. The “Something in the Water” singer, 33, posted a heartwarming video of her nearly 2-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, singing “Jesus Loves Me” with her in the car.





In the short clip, the country singer, who’s married to NHL player Mike Fisher, is heard singing “Yes, Jesus loves me” followed by her son sweetly repeating the line from his car seat. Then they both sing “The Bible tells me so.”

The clip ends with the proud mom gushing, “Yay!”

View photos Carrie and Isaiah were on hand last year when Mike Fisher was honored for playing in his 1,000th NHL game. (Mark Humphrey/AP) More

Of course, amid all of the “That’s sweet” comments are a few from the Instagram police — random people telling the actress that her car seat is “way too loose,” that the “middle is the safest place for a car seat,” and that Isaiah “should be moved up to a larger convertible seat.” Yes, mommy shaming is alive and well in 2017.

On Feb. 27 Isaiah will turn 2 — and no doubt there will be big celebrations for the boy she is “completely in love” with.

“I definitely feel like it’s changed me as a person,” she told Redbook in October. “I’m happier. I’m in a better mood a lot of the time. He’ll be watching cartoons and I’ll be watching him. I’m completely in love. I love it when he’s sleepy and I get to hold him and smell him. He doesn’t know I’m staring at him and being all googly-eyed!”

Now that he’s getting older, we expect him to start learning mommy’s songs too. We’ll be on the lookout for their duet of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” next.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: