Carrie Fisher Tried Helping Corey Feldman Get Off Drugs: ‘She Knew I Was Headed for Danger’

Prior to her death, Carrie Fisher was a positive light in many people’s lives, including the life of former costar, Corey Feldman.

“She was just very supportive and very positive and sweet. Every minute on the set with her was a pure joy, honestly,” he tells PEOPLE. “We never had an argument; we never had an awkward moment.”

The pair starred in the 1989 comedy The ‘Burbs in which Fisher played Carol Peterson, a quintessential suburban mom alongside Tom Hanks. At the time, Feldman was deep into drugs and needed help, something that the late actress immediately recognized at the start of filming.

“I was not at the best point in my life and I was about to go off the deep end to the dark side right before I became a heroin addict, and she saw it coming,” the 45-year-old actor recalls of working with Fisher. “She saw the darkness that was growing in me, but I didn’t understand it at that point. I didn’t know what was coming.”

“Carrie looked into my eyes and saw the pain and recognized it,” Feldman continues. “She said to me, ‘Honey, I got tot tell ya, this is your bail out. This is your chance to become clean and I can help you. Or you can be in denial and you’re going to go down this long, hard road.’ “

Sadly, Feldman, who was nearly 18 at the time, didn’t feel that he had a problem and continued down a dark path.

“At the time, I was like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about, but I really appreciate that you’re reaching out and you’re sweet, but I’m fine,’ ” he says. “And I believed I was fine. But she had some great psychic ability and she saw my future. She knew I was headed for danger.”

“[Carrie] told me, ‘You may believe you’re fine, but you’re not. You are changing seats on the Titanic,’ ” he remembers. “Sure enough, a year later, I tried heroin for the first time and became an addict.”

After a long struggle with drug addition, Feldman was able to get himself clean and has remained sober for over 25 years. The actor was able to reconnect with Fisher 15 years ago at an event and tell her himself that he was now sober.

“She came up to me and said, ‘Lets go have a drink,’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m sober,’ ” he recalls. “We did have a nice back and forth friendship, but unfortunately we never reconnected in the past decade, which is sad. I would have loved to have said goodbye. You just never know. It’s one of those things where we all really need to take notice and appreciate the people in our lives.”

Fisher died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23.

“My prayers are certainly with her family more than ever, and now Debbie, it’s heartbreaking,” Feldman continues. “She was a beautiful and wonderful lady, and will be missed by many.”