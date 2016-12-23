Carrie Fisher Heart Attack Prompts Hollywood Outpouring

Hollywood took to Twitter to send will wishes to “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on a plane flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

“The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX,” Captain Phasma actress Gwendoline Christie tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now,” Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew wrote.

Also Read: Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack During Flight (Report)

According to TMZ, the “Star Wars” actress went into cardiac arrest and passengers on board administered CPR. When the plane landed, paramedics rushed the 60-year-old to a nearby hospital. The Los Angeles Times reported that Fisher was in critical condition.

Also Read: Carrie Fisher Regrets Revealing Harrison Ford Affair: 'It Was a Mistake' (Video)

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott told TheWrap that “at 12:11 p.m., the LAFD responded to LAX International Airport gate 74 for a patient on an inbound flight on cardiac arrest. Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival and provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported patient to a nearby hospital.

See the tweets below.

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016









send love prayers and the kitchen sink to my sister @carrieffisher Fuck no . Fuck no. — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 23, 2016

















We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016









I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016









Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016









as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016









































My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!???????? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2016









The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016









If anyone can say 'Fuck off' to 2016, it's Carrie Fisher. The force is with you, ya badass princess. Stay strong. @carrieffisher — alisonhaislip (@alisonhaislip) December 23, 2016









Best wishes and get well soon to one of my favorite writers @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/2rYrMOaTDN — philip lord (@philiplord) December 24, 2016









Related stories from TheWrap:

Did Carrie Fisher Accidentally Blurt Out a 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' Spoiler?

Carrie Fisher Says Donald Trump's Sniffles Are 'Absolutely' a Cocaine Thing