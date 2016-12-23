Carrie Fisher Heart Attack Prompts Hollywood Outpouring

Beatrice Verhoeven and Rasha Ali
The Wrap
Hollywood took to Twitter to send will wishes to “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on a plane flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

“The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX,” Captain Phasma actress Gwendoline Christie tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now,” Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew wrote.

According to TMZ, the “Star Wars” actress went into cardiac arrest and passengers on board administered CPR. When the plane landed, paramedics rushed the 60-year-old to a nearby hospital. The Los Angeles Times reported that Fisher was in critical condition.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott told TheWrap that “at 12:11 p.m., the LAFD responded to LAX International Airport gate 74 for a patient on an inbound flight on cardiac arrest. Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival and provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported patient to a nearby hospital.

