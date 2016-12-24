Carrie Fisher ‘Out of Emergency,’ In Stable Condition (Report)

Carrie Fisher, the iconic “Star Wars” actress who suffered a heart attack on a transatlantic flight Friday, is “out of emergency” and in stable condition at the UCLA Medical Center, her brother Todd Fisher told the Associated Press.

Fisher was seated in first class aboard United Airlines Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest about 15 minutes before landing, according to TMZ.

She was removed from the flight and taken to UCLA Medical Center, where she was placed on a ventilator.