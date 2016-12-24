Carrie Fisher’s Beloved Dog Gary by Her Side at Hospital After Heart Attack: Report

Carrie Fisher’s most trusted sidekick, her beloved service dog Gary, is reportedly watching over her as she recovers from a massive heart attack.

The Star Wars star, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.

Gary, a French bulldog, was spotted outside the hospital earlier today by TMZ, and the website reports that witnesses saw the pooch with Fisher on the flight at the time of her heart attack. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was also spotted at the hospital. Lourd is Fisher’s only child, from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Carrie Fisher and Gary attend Tribeca Tune In: Catastrophe at SVA Theatre 2 on April 19, 2016 (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Gary attends the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on December 16, 2015 (Dave Benett/WireImage)

While Gary and Fisher have been buds for about four years, the French bulldog became something of a celebrity himself during the actress’s press tour for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The brindle-colored canine was a frequent red carpet guest of Fisher’s, and became a hit on social media. He even has his own Twitter page with over 10,000 followers and was the first to review Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

