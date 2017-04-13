Carly Simon’s Ex-Husband Says She Ordered Him to ‘Get Laid’ at a Brothel

Carly Simon’s ex-husband Jim Hart has published a new memoir titled Lucky Jim. And after almost 20 years of marriage, he had lots to say about their tumultuous relationship.

The most scandalous detail Hart included in the book was when the singer ordered him to go to a brothel. Hart admitted that he and Simon eventually became distant. He wrote, “She arrived at a quirky and definitive solution. ‘Darling, you need to get laid.’”

But Hart realized that nothing about the plan excited him: “I was about to betray my marriage vows without an ounce of desire. This was completely off the mark; the last thing I wanted tonight was an Asian prostitute in a seedy massage parlor.”

He called Simon to say that he couldn’t go through with it. Hart added that he went to a male strip club that same night and “felt at home.”

Indeed, there was another complication: Hart was secretly hiding his attraction to men and later came out as gay. He wrote, “A few weeks before meeting Carly, I thought I should see a therapist about this part of myself. I was confused.”

Simon filed for divorce in 2006, but the two remain friends.

Bella Thorne wants you to know she’s “super single”:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: