Carey Mulligan watched only 20 minutes of 'Drive'

Actors’ not watching their own movies, no matter how successful they are, isn’t exactly a new concept. But Carey Mulligan might be a rare case: She started, but didn’t finish, one of her movies — 2011’s Drive.

Not only was Drive critically acclaimed upon its release, but it also co-stars Ryan Gosling. Meaning that Carey Mulligan, of her own volition, has opted not to see a Ryan Gosling movie. Who doesn’t see a Ryan Gosling movie??

She explained to Variety her reasoning behind this dastardly deed: “About a year [after the Drive premiere], I was on an airplane, and I was like, ‘F*** it. I’m going to watch it because so many people really liked it.'”

Unfortunately, her viewing session was interrupted.

“I got about 20 minutes in and the air hostess walked past me, and I was on the screen and I was like, ‘I can’t be the person watching my own film.’ So I turned it off and put on some other s*** film.”

Of course, calling it “some other s*** film” immediately disqualifies The Notebook, La La Land, Blue Valentine, and the rest of the Gosling filmography.

