Cara Delevingne Gets Visibly Uncomfortable When Repeatedly Asked If She’s Had Sex on a Plane

Cara Delevingne found herself in an uncomfortable situation when asked by host Graham Norton if she had ever had sex on an airplane.

Delevingne was part of a panel of celebrities who were taking part in the U.K.’s Red Nose Day, an annual campaign to raise money for a number of issues.

The host opened the segment by mentioning that they had been talking about the incident backstage, though Cara did not look excited to continue the discussion in public.

Graham tried to pry the story from her even after she mentioned that her father was in the audience. Despite her visible discomfort, Cara reluctantly divulged that there was someone else on the plane who was watching her (and her mile-high club partner), making her uncomfortable when it happened and just as uncomfortable repeating it to the audience.

As Graham continued to probe, two fellow female panelists jumped to Cara’s rescue, jokingly claiming that they were the ones who Cara was having sex with. It took some of the pressure off of Cara, and the segment continued to another gag.

