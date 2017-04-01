​​​Candace Cameron Bure Responds to ‘RuPaul’ Champion Bianca Del Rio Calling Her ​‘​Homophobic​’

Candace Cameron Bure is ​firing back after being called "homophobic."

The Fuller House star found herself under social media fire on Thursday after wearing a shirt that read "Not today Satan."

The phrase was popularized -- and is currently merchandi​zed -- by​ RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio on season ​six of the popular VH1 ​series.

Del Rio shared Bure's post to her own Instagram, calling out, "IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW."

After receiving backlash from ​the post, Bure -- a vocal Christian -- commented on Del Rio's post, defending herself against accusations that her religion made her ​homophobic​. Del Rio shared ​Bure's comment​s​ ​on her ​own ​Instagram, writing, "HER RESPONSE."

"Why do you have to be nasty to me?" ​Bure wrote​ in her response to Del Rio​. "You don't know me or my heart."

"I'm not homophobic," she continued. "Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone."

"You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things," Bure added, concluding, "I hope next time you'll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people."

Bure's views on homosexuality have long been scrutinized. In 2015, the former View co-host caused controversy when she defended an Oregon bakery for refusing to prepare a cake for a lesbian wedding.

"I don't think this is discrimination at all," Bure said at the time. "This is about freedom of association, it's about constitutional rights, it's about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with."

