Can You Guess Some of the Biggest ‘Bachelor’ Celebrity Superfans?

Be prepared, there are spoilers ahead…

Last night was the season finale of The Bachelor. Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi. And celebrity fans of The Bachelor reacted, including January Jones. She believes Nick picked the right girl, and said that she had Grimaldi “picked from very early on.” January isn’t the only Bachelor superfan, though: A ton of other A-list celebrities are avid watchers of the franchise.

Anna Kendrick is a huge fan and tweeted out some funny reactions to what would happen if she were The Bachelorette:

If I were a contestant on The Bachelor I'd just end up falling in love with the weird sound guy and making things uncomfortable for everyone — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 12, 2013





Kris Jenner has admitted to also being a fan of the franchise and said, “I can definitely see myself giving someone some crazy advice.” Andrew Garfield said that The Bachelor is the “greatest show on TV.” Lea Michele said her obsession with The Bachelor is “ridiculously unhealthy.” Jennifer Aniston called the series “great junk food.” Jen’s ex John Mayer, a lifelong ladies’ man, is also an avid viewer — although he’s a pretty demanding one. When the singer was on Ellen, he said he would pay $50 to see the entire season in 30 minutes: “Just give me the helicopters, get me the girls crying, girls crying on helicopters.”

