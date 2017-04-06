Camila Cabello Talks Immigrating From Cuba: ‘I Want to Be What People Think of When They Think of America’

Camila Cabello talked to Glamour about immigrating to America from Cuba. When she was 6 years old, Camila and her mom flew from Cuba to Mexico. Then they took a bus across the border and to Miami — it took a month. Camila only had a backpack, a blond plastic doll, and a Winnie the Pooh diary. They left friends and family behind, including Camila’s father. Her mom felt as though “chances for success were limited” in Cuba. “I didn’t want that for my daughter … I wanted her to have opportunities,” she said. Camila’s dad joined them in Miami a year and a half later.

Camila reflected on how her journey influenced her. “I want to be what people think of when they think of America. A person who, no matter what her first language was or what her religion is, can see her dreams come to life if she works hard enough.” Now, as a solo artist, Camila is in the process of writing about her family’s journey and wants to make a love song for immigrants.

