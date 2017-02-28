Camila Cabello Really Wants Bigger Boobs for Her Birthday

Singer Camila Cabello is turning 20 on March 3, and she has one birthday wish — bigger boobs. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Twitter yesterday, writing, “for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger. Just a little.”

for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger. Just a little — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 27, 2017





This isn’t the first time Camila has tweeted about her boobs and wanting them to be bigger. Three years ago she complained about getting her chest measured at Victoria’s Secret.

girls with small boobs know how it feels to have the employees at Victoria's Secret ask to measure you. NO THANKS REALLY ITS OKAY I GOT IT — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) December 29, 2014





Then on her seventeenth birthday, she posted a selfie, captioning it, “I’m seventeen and I woke up smarter wittier and still no boobs.”

IM SEVENTEEN AND I WOKE UP SMARTER WITTIER AND STILL NO BOOBS pic.twitter.com/QY51OHJvTC — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) March 3, 2014





And last but not least, in 2015, Camila admitted to searching on Yahoo how to get bigger boobs when she was in 7th grade.

Sensing a trend here… ya, us too. But what’s interesting is that upon leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila said that she felt “inappropriately sexualized” when she was a member of the hit girl group. She said, “There’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention.”

