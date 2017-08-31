Cameron Diaz Receives Rare Social Media Love Note from Husband Benji Madden on Her 45th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Cameron Diaz!

The actress celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday and received a sweet Instagram dedication from husband Benji Madden, who very rarely posts about their romance on social media. (In fact, the Good Charlotte rocker last shared a shout-out to Diaz in April 2016).

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife. I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE,” Madden, 38, wrote alongside a photo of him and Diaz enjoying a romantic boat ride.

“I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby,” he concluded his love note.

Diaz and Madden married at their home in Beverly Hills in January 2015.

In June, The Longevity Book author explained that it wasn’t until she was 42 and met Madden that she felt she had found someone she could spend the rest of her life with.

“I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband,” Diaz said during a Gwyneth Paltrow-moderated panel at the “In Goop Health” wellness summit. “I had boyfriends before, and there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends.”

She also said that what made Madden different is that he was the first man she felt was her true partner.

“He’s just my partner in life, in everything,” she said. “I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to […] be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

In addition, Diaz said how she and Madden “are totally two peas in a pod,” adding, “We’re both just weird enough for each other. He’s my perfect little weirdo and I’m his perfect little weirdo.”