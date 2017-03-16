Calling All Six-Packs! Madonna Is Looking for a New Personal Trainer

Madonna is teaming up with DanceOn, a company she co-founded, to launch a social media competition to find her new personal trainer.

In a kick-off video featuring the Queen of Pop diving into a bag of potato chips, Madonna calls for applicants to record a 60-second video containing 30 seconds of their best dance moves and 30 seconds of a fitness regimen.

Madge is in notoriously good shape and has gone on the record saying she does dance cardio, metabolic interval training, Pilates, yoga, and a body, mind, and soul workout called Body Art. Simply put: She doesn’t miss a day at the gym.

Videos are to be posted to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, tagged with both #MadonnaChallenge and #DanceOn.

Finalists will get the honor of traveling to New York City, where they will audition for Madonna in the flesh.

