Calling All Six-Packs! Madonna Is Looking for a New Personal Trainer
Madonna is teaming up with DanceOn, a company she co-founded, to launch a social media competition to find her new personal trainer.
In a kick-off video featuring the Queen of Pop diving into a bag of potato chips, Madonna calls for applicants to record a 60-second video containing 30 seconds of their best dance moves and 30 seconds of a fitness regimen.
Madge is in notoriously good shape and has gone on the record saying she does dance cardio, metabolic interval training, Pilates, yoga, and a body, mind, and soul workout called Body Art. Simply put: She doesn’t miss a day at the gym.
Videos are to be posted to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, tagged with both #MadonnaChallenge and #DanceOn.
Finalists will get the honor of traveling to New York City, where they will audition for Madonna in the flesh.
