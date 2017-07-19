Caitlyn Jenner Gives Jimmy Kimmel a Hard Time for 'Making Some Jokes' During Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner is putting late night hosts on blast! The 67-year-old former Olympian visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night where she called out Kimmel and other late night hosts for teasing her back when she was transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn.



"It had been hammered all over the media for the longest time. In fact, guys like you, making some jokes," she said, raising her eyebrows at Kimmel.



"Right, but we didn't know what was happening!" Kimmel replied. "We thought you were just vain. Sorry about that, by the way."

"No, it's quite alright," Jenner replied before giving Kimmel a slight jab, adding, "Now he's down to apologize! But I accept your apology. I don't know if you saw it, but when I was on Jimmy Fallon, I gave him a really hard time."



"Well, he deserves it. He said some really terrible things about you," Kimmel quipped, giving his late night competitor a hard time.



Kimmel and Jenner have another special connection. The 49-year-old host lives across the street from Caitlyn's daughter, Kendall Jenner.



"If I brought over some binoculars, could you spy down on her? I never know what's going on in that house," Cait quipped.

Kimmel assured her that the only thing that's going on at the supermodel's house is the arrival of lots of clothes.



