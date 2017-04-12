Caitlyn Jenner Claims Robert Kardashian Believed O.J. Simpson Was Guilty

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner recently dropped a bombshell in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

In the book, Jenner claims that Robert Kardashian once implied that he thought O.J. Simpson killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted of the murders after a highly publicized trial, in 1995.

Jenner reportedly wrote that she was in a car with Kardashian after Simpson’s manslaughter conviction in a second civil trial when Kardashian said, “I would’ve been OK with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.” Jenner also allegedly writes in her book, “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty.”

The former Olympic gold medalist added that Simpson “was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was at the time married to Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner. She claims in her memoir, “I believe he got away with two savage murders.”

