Busy Philipps Opens Up About Her Anxiety and Binge Eating

Busy Philipps is a busy girl when it comes to hitting the gym. The 37-year-old mother-of-two apparently plays pretty hard when it comes to working out. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself post-workout, make-up free, and completely drenched.

“How much sweat is too much sweat? Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don’t really care all that much,” Philipps wrote. “I post those for myself, as a f*** yes for showing up.”

Michelle Williams‘s BFF then revealed that exercise is about a lot more for her than fitting into red carpet looks. “I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I’m calmer, I’m a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter,” she wrote. “I’ve been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I’ve just felt better about myself.(And obvi I go to therapy too) My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs too much for that) My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life.” She ended her message with a few shoutouts including “@lekfit @shapewithangela @soulcycle” and added the hashtag, “#ipaidforthis.”

That was some heavy stuff. In one short paragraph, Philipps confessed to tendencies toward binge eating, depression, anxiety, and picking at her own skin. The normally upbeat star — whose humor is well documented on her Instagram feed — was obviously feeling the urge to open up and share more about her internal struggles.

It seemed that her message didn’t fall on deaf ears as fans quickly jumped in to offer words of understanding and support. “I too suffer from anxiety and lean towards depression. And I feel my healthy, smartest, strongest, sweetest and more alive when I workout consistently,” one said, while another added, “Your goal may not be “perfect bod” @busyphilipps, but you are pretty much there from where I’m sitting.” And even though she claimed she posts her sweaty workout pics for herself and not for others — it’s hard to imagine that she doesn’t feel good about the outpouring of support just the same.



