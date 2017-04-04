Busted! Twitter Just Discovered Naomi Watts’ Hilarious Revenge on a Fan Sneaking a Snap of Her

Naomi Watts may be the subject of a slew of amateur paparazzi pictures, but she happens to be a sneaky photographer herself.

Twitter lit up on Tuesday night after users discovered the actress’ comeback after a fan not-so-stealthily snapped a picture of Watts riding the subway in New York City last May. Turns out, The Book of Henry star turned the tables on the fan, Aubrey Lofgren, sharing a photo of her holding up her phone on Instagram.

“Think you’re pretty sneaky?” Watts, 48, captioned her shot, adding the hashtag #gotyou.

Lofgren also shared her paparazzi attempt on social media, writing, “The beautiful Naomi Watts on the subway today.”

But it took nearly two years for both sides of the photo sneak attack to come together. Popular accounts quickly recirculated the pics side-by-side, and the internet is cracking up.

Don39;t mess with #NaomiWatts! She got revenge on a fan for taking a sneaky pic of her in the subway, and it39;s perfect. -@CooperLawrence pic.twitter.com/i9EdwrnizN

- 106.1 BLI (@1061BLI) April 4, 2017

Although Twitter is a little late to the party, Lofgren realized immediately that she had been caught red-handed by Watts. She re-posted the actress’ retort photo on her own Instagram with the caption, “Busted.”

Watts isn’t the first celebrity to give photo-snapping fans a taste of their own medicine. Cole Sprouse, one of the twins who starred in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, started an Instagram page called “Camera Duels” dedicated to all the people who have attempted to sneak photos of him.

“This instagram is dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first,” he wrote in the description. “May the fastest camera win.”

The account has over one million followers.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com