Bruno Mars Opens the BET Awards in Epic Fashion, Hilariously Calls Out Fans for Filming Performance

No one brings more 24K Magic into our lives than Bruno Mars and the Hooligans.

The "That's What I Like" singer won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at Sunday night's BET Awards, but not before he and his backing band kicked off the night (take note awards shows, this is a perfect way to start your show) with an impeccably choreographed medley performance.

Congratulations to @BrunoMars for wining Best Male R&B/Pop! Lucky for you, that's what we like too! Go ahead Bruno!

(via @GIPHY) pic.twitter.com/HzwgB0VRdG

— BET (@BET) June 26, 2017

At two points during the show, the 31-year-old artist put things on pause for some charming crowd work (all right, it was almost definitely a canned bit but it was very fun.) On the second of those pauses, Mars hilariously called out fans filming the show.

Lol @BrunoMars to the girl recording on her phone and not dancing "you know they recording this, right? You can watch it at home" #BETAwards — Molly (@Molly2Jolly10) June 26, 2017

Come on, Bruno! They just wanted that social media moment. Mars acknowledged as much, when he said to one fan, "It's for Instagram, huh?"

Mars, Hooligans, please keep doing your thing forever and ever.

