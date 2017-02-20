Brooklyn Beckham Was Unaware That His Famous Parents Were Very Famous

17-year-old Brooklyn Beckham has two of the most famous parents on earth: David and Victoria Beckham.

But in the Spring issue of Wonderland, covered by him, he revealed that he’d been unaware of their fame. He said, “I didn’t actually know that they were big until I was about 13.”

David Beckham is a legendary soccer player, obviously. But that realization came to young Brooklyn not too long ago, when he learned it firsthand at a soccer game. He said, “I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad’s name and I was like, ‘What?! Oh my God.’ I don’t look at [my parents] like that.”

Brooklyn is already Instagram famous (9.3 million followers and counting) and is also making his name not only as a model but also as a photographer: last year, he shot a campaign for Burberry.

And his younger brother is following in the family tradition too. 12-year-old Cruz is a rising singer who recently signed with Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

