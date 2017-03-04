Brooklyn Beckham Turns 18: From Soccer Toddler to Heartthrob Model

When you are born to some of the most famous parents in the world, your entire life is pretty much documented in photos. This is the case for Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

Nearly every moment can be found online, from walking on the soccer field as a baby with his world-famous dad to living out every ’90s kid’s dream by ice-skating with his mom’s former girl group member, Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice.

A young Brooklyn Beckham ice skating with Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, in 2006 (Photo: Getty Images) More

Photogs even have caught Brooklyn rubbing shoulders with other famous A-listers. In 2008, he was seen casually taking in a sports game with Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes (and a baby Suri). And later, in 2012, Brooklyn sat courtside at a Lakers game next to Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington. In the photo though, he could not look more bored. Oh, the teenage years.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and Denzel Washington at an L.A. Lakers game in 2012 (Photo: Getty Images) More

Young Brooklyn’s love life even played out in front of the camera. Since 2014, he’s has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Chloë Grace Moretz, which gave plenty of fodder to the paparazzi.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 31: Actors Chloe Grace Moretz (L) and Brooklyn Beckham attend American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made in America Music Festival during day 2 at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for American Eagle) More

While we’ve seen most of his life from one side of the camera, Brooklyn has recently been turning the lens on other subjects. And as a rising photographer, he’s already shot campaigns for Burberry Brit. So he might have just turned 18 but we can’t wait to see what he’ll do next.

