Brooklyn Beckham Gets First Tattoo: ‘Just Like Dad’s’

Brooklyn Beckham is following in his famous father's footsteps.

The budding photographer and son of David Beckham got his first tattoo on Saturday, after turning 18 years old on March 4. Brooklyn opted for an image of a Native American on his right forearm, inspired by a similar work on his father's torso.

"Thank you so much Mark x just like dads," Brooklyn captioned the first in a series of snaps.

"Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney," he wrote alongside another photo of the ink job.

A longtime friend of the Beckhams, famed tattoo artist Mark Mahoney operates inside the Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood and has tattooed several other celebrities including Lady Gaga and Johnny Depp, in addition to David, who has over 40 works of ink.

Brooklyn is also set to release his upcoming photography book, What I See, on May 4.

