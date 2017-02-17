Ouch! See Brooklyn Beckham Break His Collarbone on Family Ski Trip

Brooklyn Beckham will be turning 18 … in a sling.

Two weeks ahead of his milestone birthday, he broke his collarbone in a snowboarding mishap at Whistler Village in Canada. The aspiring shutterbug and sometimes cover boy shared photos from the ill-fated outing on Instagram on Friday — shortly after being photographed by the paparazzi wearing a sling.

Brooklyn actually posted a video of the accident, which happened at the end of a really smooth, beautiful run in which he expertly avoided trees, cliffs, and other people. It’s not clear what upended him, whether it was an icy patch or just losing his balance. “Broke my collarbone at the end,” he wrote.





He then shared a photo of his x-ray showing the break, ’cause we need proof of these things, right?





This shot seemed to be some type of message. “Yes,” I fractured my collarbone? We’re sure his fellow cool kids will get it.





Brooklyn, who is readying to release his first book (What I See, out in May) is on a trip with his entire family, which — unless you just emerged from a bunker — you know consists of parents David and Victoria, brothers Romeo and Cruz, and sister Harper. The former soccer star posted several photos from their private outing on Friday afternoon, noting that he was trying to get an edge on paps selling “pictures of the family.”

David’s shots included Brooklyn pre-accident. He sweetly called his son, whom he affectionally calls “Buster,” a “brave boy”:





David with his other two sons at the top of a run:





Chasing little Harper down a hill:





Victoria looking chic “in all white,” as she does:





Fun fact: This is the first time the retired soccer star had ever skied or boarded.





The family needed a nice vacay as Victoria just wrapped up New York Fashion Week and they are still dealing with David’s email hacking scandal, which isn’t the best way to start 2017. Neither is having a broken collarbone.





