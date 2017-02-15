Broadway Star Laura Benanti and Husband Patrick Brown Welcome ‘Baby Girl Brown’

Supergirl star Laura Benanti and her husband, Patrick Brown, have received the ultimate Valentine's Day gift -- a baby girl!

The Tony winner gave birth to the couple's first child on Tuesday, ET can confirm.

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Benanti on Melania Trump's RNC Speech

"The baby is beautiful and most importantly, healthy," Benanti's rep tells ET. "She was born this afternoon at 3.33 p.m. ET."

Benanti's Sound of Music Live! co-star Audra McDonald also confirmed the news, congratulating the new mom on Twitter.

"Yeeeeeeeeehaawwww Baby Girl Brown is here!!!!" McDonald posted. "(And on my kid's birthday too.)"

Yeeeeeeeeehaawwww Baby Girl Brown is here!!!! (And on my kid's birthday too😘) ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gVCUogs1fi — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) February 14, 2017

The couple announced their pregnancy in August with a cute post on social media.

"Doing a little research with @impbrown,"the 37-year-old Supergirl actress captioned a pic of her and Brown reading parenting bestseller What to Expect When You're Expecting.

NEWS: 'Supergirl' Star Laura Benanti Is Expecting Her First Child

Benanti previously shared her miscarriage heartbreak in an emotional op-ed for Huffington Post Women, in which she called for more public conversation about the issue.

"If this is so common, then why do we only speak about it in whispers, if we speak about it at all?" she wrote. "If this is so common, why does it feel like the Voldemort of women's issues?"

Congrats to the couple on their baby girl!

See Benanti hilariously impersonate Melania Trump in the video below.

Related Articles