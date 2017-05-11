Britney Spears’s ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ Outfit Plus 6 Others Are for Sale on eBay

Seven of Britney Spears’s most iconic outfits are being auctioned on eBay. And it all can belong to someone who’s willing to shell out nearly $100,000 for the collection.

A seller from Edmonton, Canada, says he has been collecting the pop star’s costumes since 2003 when Spears auctioned them off. All items come with authenticity certificates.

The collection includes that sexy green outfit Spears wore while performing “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 VMAs, plus the pink getup she wore in the music video for the same song. Another outfit is from the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show, where she got to share the stage with Aerosmith, NSync, and Mary J. Blige.

Some of her other looks are from music videos like: “Overprotected (the Darkchild Remix)” and “Me Against the Music” with Madonna. Then there’s one black number from her “Dream Within a Dream” tour.

The winner will also get her sparkly cocktail dress from the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Happy bidding!

