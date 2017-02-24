Britney Spears’s Iconic Paparazzi-Attacking Umbrella Can Be Yours for $100,000

An important Britney Spears artifact could soon be yours. The iconic green umbrella she used to attack paparazzi in 2007 is going on sale. But it’s not Spears who’s selling it — with a Las Vegas residency, she’s not exactly strapped for cash — instead it’s the paparazzi videographer she attacked with it. Daniel Ramos told Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he’s planning to start the auction at $100,000.

That might be a tough pill to swallow, but Ramos has a catch to sweeten the deal — he’ll donate 50 percent of the proceeds to a charity of Spears’s choosing.

The pop culture milestone recently had its 10th anniversary, as it happened on Feb. 21, 2007. If you forgot, it started with a newly bald Spears being followed by paparazzi, including Ramos.

Outside a Jiffy Lube, the pop star got out of a car her cousin was driving and started swinging an umbrella at the videographers, screaming, “F*** you!” She put several dents in Ramos’s car and then dropped the umbrella and got back in her car.

Lifetime recently aired a Britney Spears biopic called Britney Ever After that revisited the dramatic scene.

Looking for another blast from the past? Check out these couples that hit the Oscars red carpet together:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: