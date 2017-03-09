Britney Spears’s Hoops Skills Are Pretty Impressive

Britney Spears proved that she’s still got game. The 35-year-old mother of two took to Instagram yesterday to share a video of her shooting hoops, and boy does she still have it. Well … maybe not the passing part.





Brit-Brit is no stranger to basketball. The Piece of Me singer was a point guard on her high school basketball team, did a lay-up in heels on Ellen, and in 2001 participated in a basketball charity event with then boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

We just love how much Britney is sharing her daily activities on social media these days. In addition to her intense workouts, she posts random photos that seemingly inspire her, like this one that she captioned “Chasing rainbows.”





But our favorite part of her newly diverse feed has to be those fashion shows she’s been putting on. Like this first one, where the only audience member was her dog.





And her most recent one performed to a Beyoncé tune.





